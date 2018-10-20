A 16-year-old domestic help was chopped into pieces by a Delhi woman after she had demanded her salary. Reports suggest that the accused had beheaded the minor, chopped her limbs and disposed of them in a drain in outer Delhi. The investigating Delhi Police has arrested the 38-year-old accused.

A minor girl who was working as a maid in Delhi was reportedly killed by her employer after she had demanded her salary. The matter was highlighted after the investigating police found the head, the body and chopped limbs of the minor maid. The victim was later identified as a 16-year-old. Reports suggest that then incident took place on May 4. On Friday, the investigating police authorities arrested the 38-year-old accused woman for killing the minor girl over the money dispute.

The shocking murder incident was unearthed during a search operation conducted by the police. The police recovered several body parts of the maid from a drain at outer Delhi. The accused was later identified as Gauri, who was arrested by the police over her alleged involvement in the murder of the maid. As per police reports, apart from Gauri, two others — Sharu and Rakesh — were also involved in the murder incident. The two are reportedly absconding.

After the Delhi police failed to track down the two absconding accused, they announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each and termed them as proclaimed offenders. As per a report by PTI, the police officials have put out posters announcing a reward on the two accused.

During investigations in Delhi murder case, the police found that the accused, Gauri, was the native of West Bengal. She later married Kartar Singh in Haryana. ost her marriage with Singh, Gauri moved to Jind district. Commenting on the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that after Gauri’s involvement surfaced, she was arrested from her home.

Reports add that Gauri was running a placement agency and had recruited the minor from Jharkhand. After hiring the girl, Gauri did not pay her salary for a year. Later, when she protested, Gauri killed her.

