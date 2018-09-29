A woman killed three of her children and then committed suicide in Kozhinjipatti village. As per reports, the 26-year-old deceased took the dire step because her husband used to scold her over the long phone conversation. After the matter was reported, the police reached the stop and began the investigations.

In a shocker being reported from New Delhi, a woman killed three of her children and then committed suicide in Kozhinjipatti village. As per reports, the 26-year-old deceased took the dire step because her husband used to scold her over the long phone conversation. After the matter was reported, the police reached the stop and began the investigations. The four bodies — 1 of the mother and 3 of the children — were found floating in the well. As per reports, the husband of the deceased lady used to scold her over her long phone conversations. Irritated over her wife talking to someone, the husband took her phone away.

Later, the husband found out that his wife was now using his phone to continue her long phone conversations. Irked over her actions, the husband scolded her and left for work, he is working as a daily wager.

Subramanian Swamy says Hasmukh Adhia helped Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi flee India, demands action

After the husband came back from work he saw that his wife and children were missing. Reports suggest that the dead bodies were recovered some two days after they reportedly went missing from the village.

NCP general secretary Tariq Anwar quits party after Sharad Pawar backs PM Modi on Rafale deal

As per preliminary investigations, it was found that the husband of the deceased was irritated over woman talking to someone over the phone. According to police reports, the investigating officers suspect that the woman might have killed the children and then committed suicide.

Indonesian city Palu hit by tsunami highlights: Waves upto 6 feet hit nearby region, after tsunami warning was withdrawn, watch videos, photos

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More