The Delhi Police have arrested an advocate, who is in his 50s, for allegedly raping a woman lawyer inside his chamber in south Delhi’s Saket court. The advocate was arrested from south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area and later produced before the Saket court.

The woman lawyer, in her statement, said that the senior advocate was drunk and sexually assaulted her inside his chamber. The victim works in the same complex.

“The victim, in her statement to the police, said the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, sexually assaulted her in his chamber which is in the same complex where she works.” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (south) Romil Baaniya was quoted as saying by India Today.

According to reports, the woman called up the police on July 14 and told them she was sexually assaulted by the accused.

Police have recorded her statement and medical examination has also been conducted.

“The chamber where the alleged assault took place has been sealed and the Forensic Science Laboratory and crime team has inspected it,” Baaniya was quoted by India Today as saying.

The case has come to light a day after a 15-year-old was raped by her male friend after he took her into a dark, deserted park on the pretext of talking to her privately.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) records, Delhi reported maximum number of rape cases among 19 major cities at 40 per cent, besides the highest crime rate in 2016

Delhi reported 33 per cent (13,803 cases out of total 41,761 cases in 19 cities) of total crimes against women followed by Mumbai at 12.3 per cent (5,128 cases) last year among the 19 cities with the population above two million.

