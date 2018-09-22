Delhi woman sexually abused by doctors while undergoing heart surgery at government hospital

Taking cognizance of the complaint, Delhi Police has filed an FIR under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per reports, the woman had been suffering from breathing problems for quite some time. After getting checked up it was found that she had a heart condition after which she had decided to undergo a surgery.

A Delhi woman has alleged that the doctors of a government hospital sexually assaulted her while she was undergoing a heart surgery at Govind Ballabh Pant government hospital. The victim was later identified as a 45-year-old woman from the national capital. Taking cognizance of the complaint, Delhi Police has filed an FIR under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per reports, the woman had been suffering from breathing problems for quite some time. After getting checked up it was found that she had a heart condition after which she had decided to undergo a surgery. The incident took place on September 12 and was highlighted after the woman recorded a video and shared it on various social media platforms.

In the video that has gone viral, the woman said that after being diagnosed for heart problems, she was admitted to Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital on Jawaharlal Nehru Road in central Delhi and was adviced to have an angiography done. The complainant claimed that she was given anaesthesia but after she had regained the consciousness she realised what all happened with her.

As per a report by Times Now, the victim along with her family has penned letters to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and have demanded action in the matter. According to a DNA report, a case has been registered by the police.

The following shocker comes to light just a few weeks after it was reported that an 11-year-old was raped at the ESI government hospital in Delhi’s Rohini. The accused in the case was nabbed by the investigating police after the victim had filed a complaint in the rape case.

