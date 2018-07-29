As the Yamuna flows above the danger mark in Delhi, and with the release of more water from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage, more than 1,000 families have been evacuated from the low-lying areas in Delhi. Schools and night shelters are being used to accommodate the people moved and tents are being put up in the East Delhi as well to provide shelter to those being moved.

Over 1,000 families have been evacuated from the low-lying areas in Delhi after the water level in the Yamuna crossed the danger mark at 205.46 metres. The water level is expected to rise further after the water released by Haryana reaches Delhi in the evening.

“More water is being released from the barrage every hour, which will have an impact on the water level of the river here. We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” a Flood and Control Department official was quoted by The Hindu as saying.

Schools and night shelters are being used to accommodate the people moved and tents are being put up in the East Delhi as well to provide shelter to those being moved. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has been instructed to activate and place their mobile toilet vans around these tents being put up by the District Magistrate East Delhi.

As per reports, the education department and municipal corporations have been asked to be ready to provide more schools or people to be shifted if the situation demands so.

Power companies have been requested to arrange electricity supply in these tents being put up 24×7 once people are shifted into them.

According to reports, the Army has also been asked to be on standby for any emergency. The Delhi government has asked the DUSIB, Power, Health and other departments to deploy their officials in the control rooms 24*7 for the next few days. All departments have been assigned with their respective duties and have been put on alert, as per a statement released by the Delhi government.

The water level continues to rise as heavy rains continue to lash many parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with authorities at Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage releasing more water.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had held a review meeting with officials concerned on the preparedness to tackle the flood-like situation in low-lying areas of Delhi.

According to reports, officials assured CM Kejriwal that they are ready to deal with exigencies.

