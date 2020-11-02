Delhi Pollution Updates: The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day on Monday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealed.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the third consecutive day on Monday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealed. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 362 in Sonia Vihar, 345 in Bawana, 326 in Patparganj and 373 in Jahangirpuri; all four in ‘very poor’ category, as per the CPCB data.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. To tackle the rising air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched the “Green Delhi” app, which would enable people to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms.

“Today we are launching the Green Delhi app to involve every citizen. You can file any kind of complaint regarding pollution via this app, which is available on the Play Store. If you witness industrial pollution or dust, you can upload its video, picture, or audio. Automatically the location will be sent to us,” said Kejriwal.

Also Read: Self-help groups to be given Rs 1,400 crore for women empowerment: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Also Read: Government working on another stimulus package: Finance secretary

On the ninth week of the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-dengue campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the citizens to join the campaign. CM Kejriwal said that cases of dengue have gone down in Delhi and no dengue-related death has taken place this year.