As Delhiites enjoyed a brief respite from the sweltering heat in early October, the city now faces a new environmental crisis: soaring pollution levels. Over the past few days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in various parts of the capital has fluctuated between 250 and 300, categorizing many regions as “very poor.” In response to the alarming decline in air quality, an orange warning has been issued, signaling potential health risks for the population.

Current AQI Readings

Recent measurements of the AQI reveal concerning statistics across the city. Notably, India Gate has recorded an AQI of 270. However, other areas have fared worse, with alarming levels reaching:

Anand Vihar : 346

: 346 Jahangirpuri : 354

: 354 Mundka : 373

: 373 Rohini : 362

: 362 Bawana : 331

: 331 Dwarka : 328

: 328 Burari : 327

: 327 Narela : 320

: 320 Alipur: 308

These figures illustrate a worrying trend as several neighborhoods grapple with deteriorating air quality, compounded by a thick blanket of smog.

Health Implications of Rising Pollution

The increasing levels of air pollution pose significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. The harmful effects of poor air quality are well-documented, including heightened risks of respiratory diseases, cardiovascular problems, and aggravated health issues for individuals with asthma or other lung-related conditions.

Given the current state of the air quality, health officials are strongly advising residents to minimize outdoor activities during peak pollution hours. This precaution is crucial to safeguard public health and mitigate the adverse effects of the smog that has enveloped the city.

