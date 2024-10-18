Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Delhi’s Air Quality Crisis: Pollution Levels Soar Amid Early October Relief from Heat

Over the past few days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in various parts of Delhi has fluctuated between 250 and 300.

As Delhiites enjoyed a brief respite from the sweltering heat in early October, the city now faces a new environmental crisis: soaring pollution levels. Over the past few days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in various parts of the capital has fluctuated between 250 and 300, categorizing many regions as “very poor.” In response to the alarming decline in air quality, an orange warning has been issued, signaling potential health risks for the population.

Current AQI Readings

Recent measurements of the AQI reveal concerning statistics across the city. Notably, India Gate has recorded an AQI of 270. However, other areas have fared worse, with alarming levels reaching:

  • Anand Vihar: 346
  • Jahangirpuri: 354
  • Mundka: 373
  • Rohini: 362
  • Bawana: 331
  • Dwarka: 328
  • Burari: 327
  • Narela: 320
  • Alipur: 308

These figures illustrate a worrying trend as several neighborhoods grapple with deteriorating air quality, compounded by a thick blanket of smog.

Health Implications of Rising Pollution

The increasing levels of air pollution pose significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. The harmful effects of poor air quality are well-documented, including heightened risks of respiratory diseases, cardiovascular problems, and aggravated health issues for individuals with asthma or other lung-related conditions.

Given the current state of the air quality, health officials are strongly advising residents to minimize outdoor activities during peak pollution hours. This precaution is crucial to safeguard public health and mitigate the adverse effects of the smog that has enveloped the city.

Also Read: Not Just ‘Banning Crackers In Diwali’, What Is Government’s Delhi Air Pollution Plan? Check Here

Filed under

Air Quality Crisis Air Quality Index (AQI) Delhi pollution
