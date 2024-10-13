Delhi’s Air Quality Nightmare: How Long Can We Endure Parali Menace? | NewsX Exclusive

As New Delhi grapples with persistent air quality challenges, recent developments have sparked a glimmer of hope amid ongoing environmental concerns. This year has seen a marked improvement, with the national capital experiencing one of the cleanest Diwalis in the past five years. Air quality remained predominantly in the moderate category, a significant shift from previous years characterized by alarming pollution levels driven largely by stubble burning and vehicular emissions. With approximately 450 reported cases of stubble burning already this season, experts and authorities are mobilizing to address the multifaceted sources of pollution while urging for sustained vigilance as winter approaches.

In response to these challenges, the Delhi government has unveiled a comprehensive 21-point winter action plan aimed at tackling the city’s pollution crisis head-on. This strategic initiative focuses on a mix of technology-driven monitoring, public engagement campaigns, and emergency measures to mitigate pollution spikes. With insights from experts in public health, urban planning, and environmental advocacy, the ongoing dialogue emphasizes the urgent need for collaborative efforts that address both immediate and long-term pollution challenges while promoting community involvement. As we delve into this pressing issue, we will hear from key stakeholders who will shed light on the implications of air quality on public health and urban infrastructure and the essential role of citizen participation in driving meaningful change.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Senior Consulting Editor, Vineet Malhotra, three prominent figures— Pediatric Pulmonologist, Dr. Vibu Quatra, Former Urban Secretary, Sudhir Krishna, and Executive Director of ActionAid India, Sandeep Chachra —shared their perspective on the ongoing issue.

Sandeep Chachra: We Cannot Afford To Lower Our Guard

Executive Director, ActionAid, Sandeep Chachra stated that the current state of air pollution in North India shows signs of improvement, particularly as the levels of particulate matter (PM) remain lower than previous years. While this is encouraging, experts warn against complacency, emphasizing that ongoing vigilance is necessary. Mr. Chachra points out that 2023 and the early part of 2024 have witnessed better air quality compared to the past eight years, thanks to a combination of favorable weather conditions and concerted efforts to address pollution.

He also said, “One significant factor contributing to the reduction in pollution is the unusually high rainfall this year. With approximately 1,000 mm of rainfall in Delhi—surpassing the average of around 775 mm—August and September saw the highest levels of rainfall in the past decade. This increased precipitation, coupled with wind speeds of 30 to 40 km/h, has helped disperse and wash away pollutants. Moreover, the growing public awareness about climate change has led to more proactive measures. Initiatives such as a ban on firecrackers have been better enforced, and the graded response action plan (GRAP) has prompted early intervention for crop residue burning. States like Punjab and Haryana have begun adopting more sustainable practices for managing agricultural waste.

However, despite these improvements, we cannot afford to lower our guard. The upcoming winter months could still pose significant challenges, as temperatures drop and wind speeds decrease, making the dispersal of pollutants more difficult. The collaboration between governments, civil society, and the public is crucial to maintaining this momentum and ensuring that air quality continues to improve in the coming months.”

Dr. Vibhu Kawatra: We Are Seeing A Rise In Overlap Syndrome Cases

Pediatric Pulmonologist, Dr. Vibhu Kawatra agreed on the fact that it’s not good for health. He said, “Absolutely, it’s really bad for our health,” Dr. Kawatra stated, emphasizing the critical state of air quality in the region. “We need to recognize that any kind of pollution is harmful. I deal primarily with children, and over the last 10 to 12 years, I’ve observed a troubling trend. Initially, we encountered straightforward asthma cases, but now we are seeing a rise in overlap syndrome cases, akin to those of smokers. This alarming shift means that, in the next 10 to 15 years, we could see a significant increase in respiratory issues.”

Dr. Kawatra continued, “Despite ongoing discussions for the past decade about taking action, it seems we have not truly learned our lessons. The issue of stubble burning persists, continuing for three to four months each year. Despite government regulations, many continue this practice. We urgently need stricter enforcement to put an end to stubble burning.”

He also pointed out the health implications of moderate pollution levels, stating, “Even pollution levels in the range of 140 to 180 are still detrimental to our health. As we approach the winter months, when air quality typically worsens, it’s crucial that we not only maintain but strengthen our efforts to combat pollution.”

Sudhir Krishna: Better Air Quality Compared To The Past Eight Years

Former Urban Secretary Sudhir Krishna said, “We need to recognize that 2023 and the early part of 2024 have seen better air quality compared to the past eight years,” Mr. Krishna stated, reflecting on the recent improvements. “This is largely due to a combination of favorable weather conditions and concerted efforts to address pollution. However, we must not let our guard down, as the upcoming winter months pose significant challenges to maintaining this progress.”

He emphasized the critical role of government initiatives, noting, “The Delhi government’s 21-point winter action plan is a proactive step in combating pollution. It focuses on various sources of pollution, including open waste burning, industrial emissions, and vehicular pollution, all of which require immediate and sustained action. We must also address stubble burning, which continues to be a pressing issue.”

Mr. Krishna elaborated on the importance of community involvement and public participation in pollution control efforts. “Mobilizing citizens through campaigns such as the anti-pollution march and the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ initiative is vital. Public awareness and engagement can drive significant changes in behavior that contribute to cleaner air. Moreover, integrating technology, such as monitoring hotspots through drones, can provide us with real-time data to formulate effective responses.”

Watch the exclusive interview here: