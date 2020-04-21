Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the vegetable market shall remain open for 24 hours till the lockdown lifts following the social distancing norms.

The Delhi government has decided to open Asia’s biggest vegetable and fruit wholesale market, the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi for 24 hours from April 21, Tuesday. Delhi Minister Gopal Rai also said that the Mandi will remain open till the time the lockdown is lifted so that the supply of essential commodities doesn’t get disturbed in the capital. Rai added that he has sent a special arrangement plan for the mandi, which will also follow social distancing rules.

He added that from 6 am to 10 pm, fruits and vegetables will be sold and from 10 am to 6 am, the supply of these commodities will be ensured via trucks. Further, 1,000 people will be allowed to enter the mandi every four hours. Rai said this decision has been taken to help farmers who are finding it difficult to sell their produce. Further, this decision might also help in reducing prices of fruits and vegetables which is rising since the lockdown began.

After news of the mandi opening for 24 hours spread, a huge traffic congestion was seen outside the mandi this morning. Take a look at the visuals of Azadpur Mandi from this morning—

Considering social distancing norms, Rai added the government has deployed a total of 900 defence volunteers, 6000 cleanliness workers and installation of CCTV cameras in the market. Further, the officials of the government will monitor all these arrangements in the mandi. Rai added that if any shop is seen not following the rules, the license of the shop will be cancelled. Further, loudspeakers will also be set up in the market area to spread awareness and to make announcements.

