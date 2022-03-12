The fire has been brought under control and seven bodies have been recovered by the fire department.

Seven people have died in the fire that broke out in the shanties of Gokulpuri area in Delhi last night. As per Delhi fire service, the fire has been brought under control and seven bodies have been recovered by the fire department. Reacting to the tragic incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he heard about the tragic incident this morning and he will visit the area and meet the affected families.

As per reports, a fire call was received in the wee hours of Saturday from Gokulpuri village in Delhi. A total of 13 fire tenders rushed to the site. Around 60 huts caught fire. The cause of the incident is yet to discovered.

Additional DCP of North East Delhi said that there was a fire incident in Gokulpuri PS area at 1 am. Immediately teams were rushed to the spot with all rescue equipment. They also contacted the fire department that responded very well. The fire was doused by around 4 am. However, 30 shanties were burned and 7 lives were lost in the incident.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has expressed grief over the incident and demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter. He has also asked the Kejriwal government to announce an assistance of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the dead. He added that arrangements should be made and proper compensation should be given to all the victims. He is also on his way to Gokulpuri to meet the kin of the bereaved families.