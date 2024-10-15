Delhi’s Grap-I Restrictions Start today; Here’s What Is Allowed And What’s Banned!

On October 14, the Centre's air pollution control panel directed the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to implement winter-specific measures to combat air pollution starting at 8 am today.

As Delhi’s air quality continues to decline, slipping further into the ‘poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) throughout the National Capital Region.

The city’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 234, as reported by the latest bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality is classified into six categories: good (0-50), satisfactory (51-100), moderate (101-200), poor (201-300), very poor (301-400), and severe (401-500).

What is GRAP Stage I?

As the air quality in the national qualilty worsens, the Centre’s air pollution control panel for Delhi-NCR on Monday directed state governments in the region to implement the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

What are banned under Stage I of GRAP

The Stage I of GRAP, a set of winter-specific anti-pollution measures, focuses on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road cleaning.

It mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles

It mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management, and emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns.

The first stage also bans open burning of waste, limits the use of diesel generators, and prohibits the use of coal or firewood in eateries.

Do not idle vour vehicle, also turn off the cngine at red lights.

Prohibition on private construction and demolition projects measuring 500 square metres or more.

Action against industrial units and thermal power plants spreading pollution within 300 km radius of Delhi

Ban on production, storage and sale of firecrackers till Jan 1, 2025

Ban on 10-15 year old diesel/petrol vehicles.

Ban on burning garbage in the open.

Deployment of traffic police at crowded places.

No tolerance for visible emissions. Stop visibly polluting vehicles by impounding and / or levying maximum penalty.

Strict enforcement of the prohibition on open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste, and the imposition of maximum penalties for violations.

What is allowed under Stage I of GRAP?

Manual road sweeping and water sprinkling to combat dust pollution under GRAP 1 guidelines.

Keep engines of your vehicles properly tuned.

Maintain proper tyre pressure in vehicles.

Keep PUC certificates of your vehicles up to date.

Do not idle your vehicle, also turn off the engine at red lights.

Prefer hybrid vehicles or EVs to control vehicular pollution.

Do not litter / dispose wastes, garbage in open spaces.

Plant more trees.

Celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly manner – avoid firecrackers.

