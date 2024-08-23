Delhi’s Roads Flooded Again: Rain Brings Traffic Chaos And Waterlogging

Delhi is again under the influence of rain and even though it has brought some relief from the scorching heat that prevails in Delhi, the condition on the roads does not look all that good. Previously, Delhi faced a major issue of water logging due to rains, which had halted the movement in the city, and today’s rains yet again bring the same commotion.

WATCH VISUALS

Recent rainfall in Delhi has led to significant traffic congestion in several areas, particularly in Dhaula Kuan. The downpour has also caused extensive waterlogging, further exacerbating the traffic situation.

#WATCH | After rainfall in parts of Delhi, traffic jam witnessed in the Dhaula Kuan area pic.twitter.com/wzakh2FOwT — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi | Commuters wade through waterlogged road near Dhaula Kuan flyover, following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/lE5sJfBjn3 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

Visuals from the South Moti Bagh area highlight the impact of the rains, showing streets submerged in water and vehicles struggling to navigate through the flooded roads. The combination of waterlogging and traffic jams has made commuting challenging for many residents.

#WATCH | Traffic jam in parts of Delhi as a result of rains and waterlogging; visuals from South Moti Bagh area pic.twitter.com/Bz2c8gE65j — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

