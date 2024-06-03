Delhi's Water Shortage Persists, Leading To Lengthy Queues For Residents

In recent days, Delhi, the bustling capital city of India, has been grappling with a severe water crisis, plunging various parts of the metropolis into a state of dire need. Scenes of long queues forming around water tankers have become all too common, depicting the harsh reality faced by residents as they strive to secure their daily water supply.

One such area deeply affected is Chilla Gaon in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, where people are seen patiently waiting in lengthy lines for water distributed through tankers. Similarly, in Chanakyapuri, residents can be observed filling buckets and plastic canisters with water from tankers to meet their essential needs. Geeta Colony echoes the same struggle, with residents relying on tanker deliveries for their water requirements.

The plight of the residents is palpable in their words. AP Singh, a resident from the affected areas, expressed the daily hardships, stating, “We have to take water from the tanker every day. We face a lot of difficulty due to the crisis.” He highlighted the challenge of balancing work commitments with the limited availability of water, a sentiment shared by many in the community.

Shiv, another resident, shed light on the magnitude of the issue within households, saying, “I have seven members in my family and I don’t even have a tap in my home.” He emphasized the heightened demand for water during the summer months and urged authorities to increase tanker deliveries to alleviate the situation.

#WATCH | Delhi LG, VK Saxena says, “From the last few days, we can see the irresponsible attitude of the Delhi government towards the water crisis in Delhi. Today in Delhi, people are seen risking their lives and running behind tankers to get water. But the government is blaming… pic.twitter.com/YVo5QpdakD — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

Shabbo Khatoon echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the critical role of water for basic needs like cooking and drinking, especially with young children in the family.

Delhi’s Water Minister Atishi acknowledged the severity of the crisis, attributing it to increased water demand due to a heatwave coupled with a decrease in the water level of the Yamuna river. Efforts to address the crisis include reaching out to neighboring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to release more water into Delhi’s reservoirs.

The Delhi government’s proactive steps include establishing a central control room to monitor water supply and providing a dedicated helpline (1916) for residents to request water tankers. Despite these measures, the government has resorted to legal recourse, approaching the Supreme Court to compel immediate additional water releases from Haryana, citing the acute shortage exacerbated by the prevailing weather conditions.

As the water crisis persists, the plea for adequate water supply resonates throughout Delhi, underscoring the urgent need for collaborative solutions to ensure the well-being of its residents.

