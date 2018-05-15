Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool government in Bengal over the Panchayat poll violence which led to the death of 12 people and left 43 injured. Modi said democracy was murdered in the state as the public was denied the right to vote.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party in the Karnataka Assembly elections leaving behind fierce rivals Congress and JD(S), Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his press conference post results congratulated the party members and took a dig on the opposition asserting that their false claims of BJP being the party of only the Hindi speaking states has been shattered. The PM in his speech also launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee led Bengal government over the recent violence during the Panchayat elections calling it a ‘murder of democracy.’

PM Modi said that the voters in Bengal were not allowed to file their nominations and were subjected to ill-treatment. He also alleged that every other party members except for the ruling Trinamool Congress were made to suffer in the violence which murdered the spirit of democracy. Terming the incident unfortunate, he echoed with the voice of Bjp’s Bengal wing which had slammed TMC earlier in the day. “There is one more thing I want to talk about…the scenes from the Panchayat Elections in West Bengal. It was nothing but a murder of democracy. From the nomination stage to the day of polling, where was the spirit of democracy? People were bullied,” said the Prime Minister.

“People were disallowed to file nominations also. It is not only BJP people who suffered. People from all the leading parties except the one that rules Bengal suffered. This is serious. A land as great as West Bengal has to see such sights, it is unfortunate. It is not about who wins polls….all those who are democratic-minded, including friends in civil society, they must come together to strengthen the democratic spirit. We cannot see things only in partisan terms,” he added.

At least 12 people were killed and 43 were injured in the violence that was incepted during the Panchayat polls in Bengal. Various BJP leaders cornered Mamata Banerjee for the terrible handling of the polls as only 73% electorate turned out for the vote. Earlier today, BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh bashed Mamata government for the poor state of law and order in the state and alleged that TMC didn’t allow people to vote freely.

“The TMC along with SEC (West Bengal State Election Commission) has murdered the democracy in the state. They have snatched away the democratic rights of the masses. If the TMC is so confident of the development it has done then why didn’t it allow the masses to vote freely,” Ghosh said.

