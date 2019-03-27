Demonetisation fears rise ahead of Mission Shakti announcement: The possible reason for this announcement is that the BJP is looking like it is coming undone in the run-up to the elections. The Congress announcement to transfer Rs 6,000 per month to the poorest of the poor families, about 2 crore poor, has snatched the public imagination away from the BJP's campaign talk.

Demonetisation fears rise ahead of Mission Shakti announcement: Many Indians had their beating hearts in their throats and their hands on their Rs 2000 notes for about an hour today, March 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted at 11.23 am today that he would be addressing the nation with an important message between 11.45 am to 12 noon and asked people to watch the address on television, radio or social media. Pandemonium took centrestage in living rooms with tijoris as everyone counted their notes remembering November 8, 2016, when Demonetisation was carried out in a true surgical strike — on black money, on increasing digital transactions and making all deals white — choose whichever reason. Some even looked up their old plastic stools that they carried to sit out the queues outside banks in the weeks and months following Demonetisation. The speech began somewhere at 1230 pm with PM Modi speaking to the people of India — well after the model code of conduct came into force — about the glorious achievement India has marked by shooting down a low-orbiting satellite with an anti-satellite missile. Proud moment, he said. Sanity throbbed back in drawing rooms and clammy hands grasping Rs 2000 notes wiped the sweat off the palms. Phew, this time it wasn’t Demonetisation.

The fear of such sudden surgical strikes has been the hallmark of this government’s desire to engage with citizens. The government in all its wisdom need not have rushed to announce this in a manner reminiscent of November 2016. Oh, there was also the model code of conduct in place. But hey what’s the big deal, the Election Commission will act when the complaint pops up via the opposition. The trumpeting of this missile test which puts India among a select group of 4 countries, the others being Star Wars veterans, the US and Russia, and China. The rush to space to wage an all-annihilating war has been on the backburner for quite some time. But again, the trumpeting is required to drive home the point that India is safe and secure what with the Balakot strike receding into memories that don’t connect instantly, especially in a 7-phase election drawing well into the last week of May 2019.

Some guesses:

1. Abolish income tax

2. Abolish non-veg

3. Abolish custom duty on Grey Goose

4. Abolish summer

5. Abolish veg biryani — Anupam Gupta (@b50) March 27, 2019

Bhakts were waiting for electoral Viagra. For now you have Hajmola only. Keep chewing. — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) March 27, 2019

The possible reason for this announcement is that the BJP is looking like it is coming undone in the run-up to the elections. The Congress announcement to transfer Rs 6,000 per month to the poorest of the poor families, about 2 crore poor, has snatched the public imagination away from the BJP’s campaign talk. The announcement, which has an almost equal number of admirers and critics, seems to have become the hottest topic of conversation leaving everything in the shade of the March sun. Regaining attention required more than a normal defence press release which could have been buried in the briefs column of the nation page if you read a newspaper. What more than a grand announcement, even if it could trigger the post-traumatic stress of November 2016 and its successor months. The continuing ill-effects of that move dried up the 2 crore jobs per year campaign promise of the government. Livelihood (rozgaar) and employment (naukri) are not the same things. But given that in a country where inches are easily confused by the lay populace with centimetres (an inch is equal to 2.54 centimetres) — for example, a 56-inch chest means a very obese and usually rich person with a very bad BMI — anything goes. Pakoda-frying for employment and pakoda-eating to keep up the inch-cm confusion. In the world’s largest democracy, the walk to the election booth is probably the only exercise as is standing in the queue for withdrawing one’s hard-earned or easily-earned money. For now, the Rs 2,000 notes are safe even without the GPS chip that would have enabled their being tracked if stored by hoarders.

Jesus. Going to ATM. — Ashish K. Mishra (@akm1410) March 27, 2019

What does this speak of PM's reputation that the moment it was announced he would address the nation, people became anxious and feared the worst. — Pradeep Magazine (@pradeepmagazine) March 27, 2019

Didn't anticipate they would crumble this easy. Tribute to everyone who stood up to be counted against the duo. Hopefully, the Opposition will keep up the pressure, could turn out to be an anti-climax of an election. #EkDhakkaAurDo — Archis Mohan (@ArchisMohan) March 27, 2019

I thought he had blown up the moon for a second. It’s just a straight-forward ASAT(anti-satellite) missile test. I think Modi is finally out of tricks. To have put the country through another emotional trauma for this is pathetic and proves he’s unfit to be PM. Vote him out. — Krishan Partap Singh (@RaisinaSeries) March 27, 2019

He has lost all the narrative I believe. He seems very nervous. — Abhinav (@abhinavaazad) March 27, 2019

1. He’ll announce a decision which will cause more havoc 2. He’ll announce x achievement which he himself had no role in- abc terrorist caught/killed. Since he has nothing else to show for in the last 5 years, he will hope this will get him the votes he needs. It won’t. — Dushyant (@atti_cus) March 27, 2019

This is like announcing a Voldemort sighting. It is never good news, only triggers anxiety, and always ends with a few hundred people dying. https://t.co/GxRPuSvHwa — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) March 27, 2019

