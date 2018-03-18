Former Finance Minister and senior Congress party leader P Chidambaram while speaking at party's 84th Plenary Session on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and slammed the government on its decisions like demonetisation saying that it has destroyed jobs. Terming demonestisation as the 'greatest lie', former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that it took away jobs.

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress party leader P Chidambaram on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and slammed the government over reforms like demonetisation saying that it has destroyed jobs. Terming demonestisation as the ‘greatest lie’, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that it took away jobs. Speaking at the party’s plenary session, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also accused the government of pulling people of the country into poverty after the government implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Speaking at the plenary session, P Chidambaram further said, “The current phase of economic growth started in 1990s when Rajiv Gandhi sowed seeds of liberalisation. This gained momentum under Dr Manmohan Singh. Whatever the BJP, the NDA may say, records speak for itself. I would like to tell the RBI officials why don’t you go to Hundi collectors in Tirupati? They count money faster than you. It’s the biggest achievement of Dr Manmohan Singh that 14 crore people were listed out of poverty. BJP government pushed people into poverty. Number of people below poverty line went up. It’s the greatest disservice BJP government did to people of India.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi while speaking at party’s plenary session in New Delhi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul Gandhi mentioned about several issues and even invoked Mahabharata while differentiating between the BJP and Congress, saying that like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for truth. Addressing the plenary session, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP is the voice of an organisation and the Congress is the voice of a nation.

However, hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Congress chief’s address sounded like a rhetoric of a loser devoid of substance. Congress party wants to identify itself with the Pandavas, the same party which questioned the fundamental existence of Lord Ram. It is the party which chooses to mock Hindus and Hindu rituals.

