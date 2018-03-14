In a shocking incident being reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 37-year-old husband was forced to carry his wife on the hand cart in Mainpuri after he was allegedly denied an ambulance. However, after covering a distance of around 8KM on foot the husband finally reached the hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Meanwhile, after the husband was denied the hearse van he again carried his wife back in the same way.

In a shocking incident being reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 37-year-old man was forced to carry his ailing wife on a handcart after he was allegedly denied an ambulance. In the tragic incident that took place on Monday, the husband hand to carry his wife for almost 8 km to reach the Maharaja Tej Singh District Hospital in Mainpuri. However, the situation worsened after the doctors declared the ailing woman dead on arrival. Reports suggested that the husband was later even denied a hearse van by the hospital authorities following which he was again forced to take his wife’s dead body on the handcart.

The handcart used by the husband for carrying his wife back and forth is used by him to sell vegetables at his village at Hariharpur. Commenting on the spine-chilling incident, the husband of the deceased, Kanhaiya Lal stated that his wife had complained of breathlessness on Monday morning. According to a report by Indian Express, the husband said, “I called up an ambulance to go to the hospital. But when it did not arrive, I took her to the hospital in my handcart. The doctors said she had died. When I requested the hospital for a vehicle to return to the body, no one responded… So, I put the body on the handcart and returned home.”

Reports suggested that Kanahiya was also accompanied by his mother. Meanwhile, after the matter was highlighted a probe was ordered by Mainpuri District Magistrate. Following the probe, it was found that the husband of the deceased did not make any calls to Ambulance helpline number — 108. Talking to a leading daily, the DM claimed that the husband is very poor and does not even have a phone. Talking o IE, he further termed the incident to be an unfortunate one.

Later, it was found that the husband had asked for a hearse van but the staffers who should have helped him in getting the van failed to do so, following which he had to bring the dead body of his wife back in the handcart. In order to probe the allegations, the hospital committee has set up a special team to probe the matter. This is not the first time that the following incident has happened. Earlier, such incidents were reported from several other parts of the nation highlighting the terrible pains of the poorer and less educated section of the society.

