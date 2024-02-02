Dense Fog Envelops Parts of Delhi

Dense fog has enveloped parts of the capital after rain lashed parts of the capital after which visibly was impacted in several areas. Yesterday, more than 100 flights were delayed and 13 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport as bad weather impacted flight operations.

Recently, on the first day of February, Delhi saw a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature peaking at 18.6 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that several areas in Delhi-NCR will continue to witness light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms. This comes in the wake of unexpected precipitation in the city yesterday.