Deoria shelter home: The matter was highlighted after a few of the inmates alleged sexual harassment. Taking cognizance of the complaints, the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested the director of the shelter home Girija Tripathi, along with her husband, Mohan Tripathi.

Even before the accused of Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes could be punished, a similar case of rapes at a shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

Even before the accused of Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes could be punished, a similar case of rapes at a shelter home in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria surfaced on Monday. The matter was highlighted after a few of the girls at the shelter home alleged sexual harassment. Taking cognizance of the complaints, the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested the director of the shelter home Girija Tripathi, along with her husband, Mohan Tripathi. The police have reportedly rescued 24 girls from the shelter home. Reports suggest that apart from the 24 rescued girls, 18 girls are said to be missing from the shelter home.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the Deoria shelter home rape case surfaced after a 10-year-old girl from Bihar escaped from the shelter home and reached to a nearby police station. The minor girl then told the police officer that all the shelter home inmates are being treated like servants.

She further claimed that big luxury cars use to come to the shelter home and the girl above the age of 15 was forcibly sent with them. She added later those girls used to come back crying and with marks on their body.

The following incident took place at Ma Vindhyawasini Mahila Prakishan Evam Samaj Sewa Sansthan after which the police sealed the shelter home.

Reacting to the media reports of girls being mistreated at a shelter home in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria, UP Women & Child Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that CM Yogi Adityanath has sent a two-member high-level committee for the investigations.

UP Minister Joshi added that the team will stay in Deoria and will submit their report on the matter following which a proper action will be taken against the accused. She added that Yogi Adityantha has already ordered the removal of Deoria’s district magistrate, Sujit Kumar.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More