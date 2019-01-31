The former CBI chief who had declined to take charge as DG, Fire Services said that he had attained the age of superannuation from government service on July 31, 2017

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked deposed CBI chief Alok Verma to join the office of Fire Services as Director General (DG) today, weeks after he apprised the Department of Personnel Training to consider him retired. The move comes after the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sacked Verma from the post of CBI chief on alleged charges of corruption. Verma’s service as DG of Fire Services will be only for a day.

The Home Ministry had sent a letter to Verma asking him to join the post of DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards immediately. However, such a move was taken by the ministry in response to Verma’s request to consider him superannuated. The former CBI chief who had declined to take charge as DG, Fire Services said that he had attained the age of superannuation from government service on July 31, 2017, and crossed the superannuation age for DG Fire Services, therefore asked to be superannuated from the day he was moved out of CBI.

Verma while declining the post of Fire Services had told the government that he was serving in the capacity of CBI Director until January 31, 2019, which is a fixed two-year tenure. In October, Verma was removed as CBI chief by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) only to be reinstated by the top court in January. The special selection committee, with a majority of 2-1 asked Verma to join his remaining tenure of CBI Director as DG, Fire Services.

The committee comprises Prime Minister, a leader of the opposition and Chief Justice of India (CJI). Verma’s special committee had Mallikarjuna Kharge as leader of the opposition and Justice A K Sikri (nominated by CJI) along with PM Narendra Modi who heads the committee. However, this three-member panel decision wasn’t unanimous as opposition leader Mallikarjuna Kharge cited lack of evidence against Verma.

