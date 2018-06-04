A senior Mumbai doctor committed suicide on Saturday night by overdosing herself with anaesthesia. Rupali Shivaji Kalkundre, a 35-year-old woman was declared dead by the doctor of Tata Memorial Hospital, where she used to work as a fellow in anaesthesia. The case was further handed over to a concerned police station.

A senior resident doctor of Tata Memorial Hospital committed suicide on Saturday night by injecting an overdose of anaesthesia into herself. According to Bhoiwada police, the 35-year-old woman was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment. Rupali Shivaji Kalkundre was found dead at 4:30pm by her husband at their home. According to an official from the Bhoiwada police station, “When the doctor gave no response after continuous ringing the doorbell and knocking, he opened the door with another key and found Kalkundre unconscious. She was rushed to the hospital as they stayed in the hospital premises. She was declared dead as she the victim overdosed on a shot of anaesthesia which was found by the police and the family members.” An accidental death case was lodged, said Dattarey Patil, senior inspector of Bhoiwada police station.

The deceased was working as a fellow in anaesthesia at the hospital. SH Jafri, public relations officer, Tata Memorial Hospital claimed that the victim was under treatment for depression for the past few years. The police have not found any suicide note but a case of suicide was registered and was further handed over to the concerned police station.

Some time back, former Maharashtra ATS Chief (ATS) Himanshu Roy who was suffering from cancer committed suicide. He was found to be suffering from depression and shot himself in Mumbai as he was not able to bear the pain. While investigating the case, a suicide note was found at his residence in which he had mentioned that he was unable to deal with the pain he was suffering due to cancer. No one was held responsible for his death in his suicide note.

As per reports, the former Mumbai ATS chief shot himself using a service revolver at his house. Roy was at that serving as Additional Director General of Police of Maharashtra. The ex-ATS Chief was an IPS officer of Maharashtra Cadre of 1988 batch and had completed his studies from St. Xavier’s College.

