Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Depression Over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Odisha

The system is anticipated to move towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coast, intensifying into a deep depression within the next 24 hours.

Depression Over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has developed into a depression. As of Sunday, the depression was situated approximately 310 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 260 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 290 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), and 410 km south of Digha (West Bengal).

The system is anticipated to move towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coast, intensifying into a deep depression within the next 24 hours.

It is expected to affect north Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and adjacent north Chhattisgarh over the following two days.

READ MORE: Magadh Express Derails in Bihar; Train Splits Into Two

Tags:

bay of bengal imd odisha Rain

Recent Post

2024 Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates

2024 Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates

Watch: Typhoon-Hit Vietnam Bridge Collapses, Vehicles Fall Into River

Watch: Typhoon-Hit Vietnam Bridge Collapses, Vehicles Fall Into River

Delhi Minister: Mpox Patient At LNJP Stable, No Need To Panic

Delhi Minister: Mpox Patient At LNJP Stable, No Need To Panic

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Comment On Sikhs

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Comment On Sikhs

India Urges Focus on Financial Goals Ahead of COP29: No Room for Divergence

India Urges Focus on Financial Goals Ahead of COP29: No Room for Divergence

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks Over Sikh’s Turban In America

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks Over Sikh’s Turban In...

Possible ISIS-Khorasan Module Behind Kalindi Express Derailment Plot

Possible ISIS-Khorasan Module Behind Kalindi Express Derailment Plot

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox