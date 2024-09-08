Depression Over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Odisha

The system is anticipated to move towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coast, intensifying into a deep depression within the next 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has developed into a depression. As of Sunday, the depression was situated approximately 310 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 260 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 290 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), and 410 km south of Digha (West Bengal).

It is expected to affect north Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and adjacent north Chhattisgarh over the following two days.

