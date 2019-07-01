Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who has been in jail for rapes with 2 of his devotees, withdrew his parole application on Monday.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who has been in jail for rape cases with his devotees, on Monday withdrew the application for parole, said reports. The decision to withdraw the application came a week after Gurmeet Ram Rahim had filed an application stating he wants to cultivate his fields. The 51-year-old self-made godmen is currently in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail after a court had pronounced him guilty in two rape cases and murder of a journalist.

He had requested the parole for 42 days. A few BJP ministers had also supported the Dera chief which had sparked the controversy and people started to question the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the name of vote bank. State ministers KL Panwar and Anil Vij had justified the stand for parol claiming that every person is before the law and Ram Rahim also has a right to get out on parole after two years of imprisonment.

On June 18, the jail superintendent had also written to the Sirsa district administration in favour of self-proclaimed godman.

