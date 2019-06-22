Dera Sacha Sauda follower and prime accused in the Bargari sacrilege case, Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo was killed in Patiala on Saturday. The reports say that Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo was attacked by 2 inmates Gursewak Singh and Maninder Singh and was declared dead later.

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo, who was the prime accused in the Bargari sacrilege case, was killed on Saturday in Patiala’s Nabha jail, reports said. According to a report published in India Today, Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo was attacked by two inmates and later was declared brought dead by doctors at the city hospital. He was a follower of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Dera Sacha Sauda who is also locked in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail.

The initial investigations suggest that the 48-year-old Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo was attacked by Gursewak Singh and Maninder Singh, who were in jail in a murder case.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered police to submit a report after inquiry and promised stringent action against culprits. ADGP Prisons Rohit Chaudhary will head the fact-finding committee and Punjab CM has asked to submit the report in next 3 days.

The deceased was among 150 Dera followers who were arrested by the Panchkula Police in 2017, following violence in Panchkula after court’s had convicted the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in rape and murder case.

Punjab Chief Minister has also ordered to beef up security in the areas dominated by the Dera followers to avoid any mishap in wake of the attack on Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo. Capt. Amarinder Singh has also appealed to the people to maintain peace and not believe in any rumours.

