Derek O'Brien took to Twitter to lash out at the Centre for not scrutinizing the bills being proposed in Lok Sabha enough. He tweeted that the number of bills that were passed this Parliament session had seen a massive upsurge and added that there was less scrutiny over the bills.

The ongoing Monsoon session for the Centre has been quite fruitful given it has been able to persuade the Opposition to vote in favour of the proposed bills. It would have been less shocking had it not been passing of Triple Talaq. The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha yesterday with the ansence of majority of opposition parties such as TDP,BSP.

However, the current turn of events doesn’t seem to go well with Trinamool Congress legislator Derek O’brien who has slammed the government over the hurried passage of bill in the ongoing parliament session.

Condemning the recent hassle over bills being hurriedly passed in the upper house, O’brien tweeted if the government was delivering pizzas. He said the Parliament was supposed to review bills but as compared to last three Lok Sabha sessions the number of bills to be passed during the ongoing session was staggering. He said the percentage over the years has only declined when it comes to bill scrutiny as the current Parliament session has discussed only 5% of the bills which has resulted in 18 bills till date being passed with one 1 pending in the house.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App