China-based premium smartphone brand, OnePlus sold its new smartphone within few minutes of launch in India. Speculations were made that OnePlus 8 Pro won't make good sales in Inida amid the LAC tensions and specially after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers.

Despite the purportedly growing chorus to boycott Chinese products after the Galwan Violence, premium Chinese mobile company OnePlus clocked record sales within minutes of launching online. OnePlus 8 Pro flagship smartphone, ‘OnePlus 8′ sold out within minutes of the sale going live, despite the wave of boycotting Chinese products. In the last couple of days, the nation witnessed a strong wave against Chinese products and services. People were literally claiming and asking friends and quaintences to boycott Chinese products and goods after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers at LAC, in a stand-off with China. People were seen uninstalling the video conferencing app ‘Zoom’ and several other apps as a part of their outrage against China.

Twitter is flooded with tweets against the Chinese products and #BoycottChineseProducts was trending all over twitter since the deaths of the 20 Indian soldiers in a stand-off with China in a Himalayan border.

However, on June 18, The Chinese smartphone giant ‘OnePlus’ launched its new smartphone, ‘OnePlus 8 Pro’ in India. As the sale went live amid the Galwan tensions, there were speculations that One Plus won’t make huge sales as it has been making in India in the past. But to everyone’s surprise, the e-commerce platform Amazon sold off the latest model launched by the premium smartphone maker, OnePlus’ within minutes! One Plus is a premium mobile phone brand that’s based in China. Other than One plus, Xiaomi, another China-based tech giant, launched two new laptops under their label that were sold within just two days!

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday himself addressed the need to decrease dependency on imports. In context to the killing of the Indian soldiers, sentimental outrage against Chinese goods and services even made a member of Prime Minister’s ministerial panel, Ramdas Athawale call for a ban on restaurants that have Chinese food on their menu.

Also read: Efforts underway to resolve LAC tensions peacefully: IAF Chief

Also read: Rajnath Singh gears to leave for Moscow on Monday

Meanwhile, Madhav Sheth, the CEO of REALME India stated in the latest episode of his series called ‘Ask Madhav’ on YouTube, that “REALME is an Indian brand”.

On the contrary, the Wikipedia page of REALME tells a different story, the gadget company is actually owned by China-based BK Electronics Corporation and actually was spun off from Oppo that is headquartered at Shenzhen in China.

Also read: There was no intelligence failure in Galwan Valley, says Rajnath Singh

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App