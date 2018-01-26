Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday unfurled the tricolour on Republic Day at a school in Kerala’s Palakkad town, disregarding the state directives that only the institution heads will unfurl the flag. The RSS has defended Mohan Bhagwat's move saying he has not disregarded any state government directive. Last year, the RSS chief did something like this too, which resulted in shunting out of the district collector.

He reached the Vyas Vidya Peethom, a CBSE-affiliated higher secondary school, at 9:30 am with some of his associates and unfurled the flag. He also addressed the students but did not mention the politics. Mohan Bhagwat was in Palakkad for his three-day meeting of the RSS. The RSS has defended Bhagwat’s decision and said the chief has done nothing wrong that was defying or disrespecting the government orders. Last year, Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the tricolour at Karnakiamman Higher Secondary School on the outskirts of Palakkad town on Independence Day, leading to a political tussle.

Marry Kutty, the district collector in her orders restrained the government institutes from inviting any political leader to hoist the flag on Republic Day. There was a strict warning for the school in case it fails to follow the orders of the government. Last year, Mohan Bhagwat did the same thing, which resulted in throwing out the district collector.