Officials have asked all the contractors to issue the 5 per cent quota to women and differently abled persons. The move is said to be a part of recommendations made by the Delhi High Court. Earlier, Delhi HC had appointed a committee to streamline the reservation process.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has proposed 5 per cent reservation for women in all the parking slots. North Corporation has already issued orders to all the parking contractors to streamline the process with an earliest. Meanwhile, the corporation has also issued orders to all the parking contractors to keep the 3 per cent space available to differently abled citizens.

The population of women in India have increased and the reservation seemed a joke. The reservation should have around 33 per cent to cover up the existing balance of population.

As per reports, there are around 251 legal parking slots in the national capital. These parking lots have been managed by their corporation. 102 parking sites are being run by SDMC currently. North Delhi Municipal Corporation runs around 99 parking sites and East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 50 registered parking facilities, which are underway to increase it to 150 by the end of this year.

The national capital has more than 1 crore registred vehicles. The issue to provide parking can be a hot issue for the government as the space in the capital is less.

Meanwhile, some of the recommendations made y the committee implemented by the civic bodies. however, the coordination between contractors and officials mushrooms the illegal parking issue in Delhi.

The other issue is the handling of parking lots to new contractors. Lot of corrutpion and irregualrities insde the corporation should be strictly stopped.

Meanwhile, other states should follow the same idea to provide more and more reservation for women. The new move has been appalded by the civic society.

Recently, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had announced a reservation of 33 per cent to women to contest Lok Sabha election. The announcement made by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during an election campaign rally in Kendrapara for the upcoming polls 2019.

With the announcement, BJD will become the first party in the country to allow 33 per cent reservation for women for Parliamentary tickets. The other parties like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) have also declared women candidates for various constituencies in the state.

