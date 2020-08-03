Details of grand Ram Temple ceremony at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh have been revealed two days before the event. The guest list includes very less names because of the coronavirus.

On the stage, there will be five people namely, PM Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.

The image of the idol of Ram Lalla or infant Lord Ram can be seen on the invite. According to Champat Rai of the Ram Temple trust, there is a security code on every invitation that will work only once, if the guest exits the premises they will not be allowed back in.

Invitations have been sent to about 175 people for the grand Bhumi Pujan, organized on Wednesday amidst the nation’s coronavirus fight.

Only residents of Ayodhya are invited to the event. The first invite was sent to one of the Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya case, Iqbal Ansari, as per the news sources. He said that it’s Lord Ram’s wish.

Padma Shri recipient Mohammad Sharif who was honored for cremating over 10,000 unclaimed bodies has also been invited.

Some of the important faces of the Ram Temple campaign in the BJP like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti will not be presented at the grand event organized by Yogi Adityanath.

LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were invited on the phone. They both will join the event virtually to observe coronavirus precautions.

A 40kg silver brick is expected to be established by PM Modi for the symbolic start of the construction of a Ram Temple.

After years of dispute, Ram Temple will be built over the 2.77-acre site. The Supreme Court passed the verdict in November that the site would be handed over for the building of a temple and an alternative five-acre site would be given to Muslims.

