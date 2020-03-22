Dettol Banega Swasth India: Dettol plays a key active role in spreading awareness about coronavirus pandemic. On March 22, the brand launches Dettol BANEGA Swasth INDIA moment with an aim to raise awareness among house arrest people. Games like Snake and Ladder, Immunity war, Word Challenge, Man vs Virus, and Corona Killer are being developed.

Dettol Banega Swasth India: To curb the spread of COVID- 19, India is observing Janata Curfew on March 22, which was briefed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, just like other brands, Dettol has also joined the bandwagon to educate people on COVID-19.

With the support of Dettol BANEGA Swasth INDIA, Dettol has launched some engaging fun games to raise awareness among house arrest people. It aims to provide benefits to a large section of masses who are in fear of coronavirus or tempting to go out. Dettol in partnership with butterfly developed the games for all the age groups.

Games like Snake and Ladder, Immunity war, Word Challenge, Man vs Virus, and Corona Killer has been designed for all the age group targeting from 4 to 99-year-old people. With this, the brand also conveys a message, as it’s an opportunity to connect as a family and break the ice while hoping normalcy on the planet earth. These intriguing fun games also drive an important message of cleanliness and how the virus replicates.

Transmission of Coronavirus Disease

While, other brands like Fevicol, lifebuoy, and Amul missing no chance to stand out by creating moment marketing. Fevicol modified its iconic logo by increasing the distance between the two elephants by conveying the message of social distancing. Whereas, Amul featured a tropical advertisement where the famous Amul girl washes hands with the punch line, Better Saaf Than Sorry. While, Dettol competitor, HUL’s Lifebuoy encourages consumers to use alcohol-based hand sanitizers to stay indoor and safe.

Note: As a part of social distancing people will be staying indoors on March 22 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m (14hrs).

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

