Deve Gowda says mid-term polls loom over Karnataka, adds he meant local body polls, son HD Kumaraswamy starts people connect by rail: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda on Friday made an alarming claim for the alliance partner Congress when he said that mid-term polls are inevitable for Karnataka. Targetting the Congress, the JDS leader asserted that the party had promised to support the party for five years, however, the behaviour of the party has changed now. In his first-ever press conference in Bengaluru after party’s poor performance in Lok Sabha elections 2019, Deve Gowda revealed that it was Congress that decided that his son HD Kumaraswamy should become chief minister, however, he had asked the party to give the post to Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

The former prime minister than clarified his statement saying that he was talking about the local body polls and not the assembly elections. He then reiterated the state chief minister’s remark that govt would continue for the next 4 years as there is an understanding signed between JDS and Congress. He further added that he was never ready to form an alliance with the Congress but it was the latter that approached the JDS with the proposal.

Former PM & JDS leader HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru: I said it for local body elections and not assembly elections. I'm here to build my party. As HD Kumaraswamy had mentioned, the govt will continue for next 4 years. There is an understanding signed between JDS and Congress. https://t.co/F5mdfZ36ZJ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

A few days back, the chief minister had also hinted towards the possibility that everything is not right between the alliance partners. He had said that he could not express how hard is it for him to continue working in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister has resumed his village stays from today. Report said that his first stay would be at Chandraki in Yadgir district in the north of the state.

The Opposition, however, dismissed Kumaraswamy’s visit as a publicity stunt. The party also replied to the attack saying the programme has helped a lot of villages.

