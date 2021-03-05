Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein whilst presenting the budget of 2021-22 in the State Assembly stated on March 3, 2021, that these three villages would be developed in the Eastern, Central and Western part of the State along the International Border. The topmost priority of the State Government was the development of the border villages.

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has decided to develop three model villages on the Indo-Tibet border. This would act as an impetus to the development of the border areas. This will be a pilot project whereby Rs. 30 crore will be allocated for it. Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein whilst presenting the budget of 2021-22 in the State Assembly stated on March 3, 2021, that these three villages would be developed in the Eastern, Central and Western part of the State along the International Border. The topmost priority of the State Government was the development of the border villages.

In addition, Rs. 38 crores had been allocated for the preservation of the indigenous way of life by the Department of Indigenous Affair whereas Rs. 40 crore would be used for the conservative of indigenous heritage and lastly Rs 40 crore for the development of tribal centres. Mein commented, “Development of border villages will remain an important priority of our government. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the last few years have witnessed an unprecedented focus on border area infrastructure development, especially road connectivity. We will continue to work for the comprehensive development of border villages by providing them with good road connectivity, power, water supply, health, and education”.

These model villages would serve as pilot projects that would be further expanded and bring under its purview other villages. The villages in these areas would have basic facilities and infrastructure as well as good roads. The government also will be allocating Rs. 5 crores for the repairing of the foot suspension bridge, used by the Border Security Forces for the purpose of patrolling.

Small and micro hydel will be launched in village areas that can be utilized in local grid or off-grid mode. Mein highlighted that Rs. 40 crores will be allocated to the project and the implementation would start by converging resources from the Center.