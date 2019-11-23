Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second term while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

In a surprising move, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second term. The interesting fact about the new government is NCP’s Ajit Pawar who took oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra. The news has come to a great shock to political pundits who were predicting NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena alliance government in the state. But the latest development has brought a twist in the Maharashtra political saga. On Friday, it was Ajit Pawar who had announced that the new government in the state would be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The oath was administered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

After BJP and Shiv Sena failed to form the government in the state. Then, Shiv Sena approached to NCP and Congress for the government formation. The deliberations between the three parties had almost reached the final stage and the parties were inched closer to announce the alliance in the state today.

Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Maharashtra CM again: People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, as a result President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a 'khichdi' govt. pic.twitter.com/6Zmf9J9qKc — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

After taking oath as Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis said people had given a clear mandate to BJP. He accused Shiv Sena for trying to ally with other parties after the state Assembly results. He said the state needed a stable govt, not a ‘khichdi’ govt.

श्री @Dev_Fadnavis जी को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और श्री @AjitPawarSpeaks को प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई। मुझे विश्वास है कि यह सरकार महाराष्ट्र के विकास और कल्याण के प्रति निरंतर कटिबद्ध रहेगी और प्रदेश में प्रगति के नये मापदंड स्थापित करेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2019

Reports said some leaders of NCP have joined hands with BJP in Maharashtra to form the government. BJP had obtained 105 seats in the state while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) obtained 54 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. PM tweeted: I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

Union Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Shah tweeted: I am confident that this government will continue working for the growth and development.

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks ji for taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively Under your leadership and good governance, the state will achieve new heights of development & provide a better future for the people of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AOPpp11hgq — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 23, 2019

