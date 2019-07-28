Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar one day after NCP chief accused Fadnavis and his party poaching opposition party leaders. Maharashtra CM said Pawar should introspect within his party.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday. Fadnavis’s counter-attack came a day after Pawar accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing investigation agencies to force opposition leaders to join their camp ahead of the assembly election in the state which is scheduled later this year.

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said, Fadnavis and his party trying to poach opposition leaders before the assembly elections in the state. He also accused the central government of misusing the investigation agencies to force other party leaders to join their camp forcefully.

Fadnavis has propelled Pawar’s allegations saying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has never done politics of pressuring others to join their party. In the last five years, the BJP government has worked relentlessly in the state.

Maharashtra CM added, Nationalist Congress Party supremo should introspect within his own party instead of blaming others.

However, Sharad Pawar’s NCP has faced two major setbacks earlier this month when two senior NCP leaders defected from the party. Yesterday, Vaibhab Pichad, who is the son of senior NCP leader and former state minister Madhukar Pichad, announced that he will join the ruling BJP.

Pichad’s announcement came two days after NCP’s Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joined Shiv Sena, an ally of BJP. Chitra Wagh, who was the head of the NCP’s state women wing, has defected from the party in this month as well.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App