Maharashtra government formation: In a chaotic situation and a series of dramatic events, Bhartiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 23, Saturday, 2019, along with Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister of the state. The Bhartiya Janata Party claimed to form its government in Maharastra on Saturday morning after which governor Bhagat Singh Koshayri urged the center to withdraw the President’s rule in the state of Maharashtra.

Until November 22 night it was portrayed that Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP are going to form the government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar was also seen in the meeting. As per the speculations, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP were going to hold a press conference today to announce their alliance to form the government.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he took the discussions of an alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was not ending. He concluded his statement by saying that there is a need for a stable government in Maharashtra.

It is still not confirmed that Ajit Pawar is backed by few members of NCP or the whole party along with his uncle Sharad Pawar is in his support. Sharad Pawar also had a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi for a time span of 40 minutes.

Devendra Fadnavis said after forming a government that there was a need of a stable government in Maharashtra. He added that he wants to thank Ajit Pawar for giving BJP the support. He said that in addition to Pawar, there are a few independent MLA’s who are supporting BJP. He concluded his statement by saying that BJP is now going to prove its majority on the floor of the house.

Fanavis also said that people of Maharashtra voted for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance but as the Sena refused and insulted BJP which resulted in BJP forming government with another party.

