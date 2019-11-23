Maharashtra government formation: Bhartiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is still not confirmed that Ajit Pawar is backed by few members of NCP or the whole party along with his uncle Sharad Pawar is in his support.

Maharashtra government formation: In a chaotic situation and a series of dramatic events, Bhartiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 23, Saturday, 2019, along with Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister of the state. The Bhartiya Janata Party claimed to form its government in Maharastra on Saturday morning after which governor Bhagat Singh Koshayri urged the center to withdraw the President’s rule in the state of Maharashtra.

Until November 22 night it was portrayed that Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP are going to form the government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar was also seen in the meeting. As per the speculations, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP were going to hold a press conference today to announce their alliance to form the government.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he took the discussions of an alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was not ending. He concluded his statement by saying that there is a need for a stable government in Maharashtra.

It is still not confirmed that Ajit Pawar is backed by few members of NCP or the whole party along with his uncle Sharad Pawar is in his support. Sharad Pawar also had a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi for a time span of 40 minutes.

Devendra Fadnavis said after forming a government that there was a need of a stable government in Maharashtra. He added that he wants to thank Ajit Pawar for giving BJP the support. He said that in addition to Pawar, there are a few independent MLA’s who are supporting BJP. He concluded his statement by saying that BJP is now going to prove its majority on the floor of the house.

Fanavis also said that people of Maharashtra voted for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance but as the Sena refused and insulted BJP which resulted in BJP forming government with another party.

Here is how social media reacted on the Maharashtra government formation crisis:

#MaharashtraPolitics

Heartiest Congratulations Devendra Fadnavis Ji

on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/d9bzdJztn5 — debendra256 (@debendra8227) November 23, 2019

I just read about chanakya I'm book but its privileged to see him…Amit shah #MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/Snchj0FsH9 — Sanjay (@Sanjay15031995) November 23, 2019

Yesterday evening everything was decided that Shivsena will have their CM, deputy CM from NCP & Congress. And today few minutes before we see this(Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as CM) deputy CM from NCP. Modi & Sharad Pawar are unbeatable😂 “MAHA” twist #MaharashtraPolitics

SS👇 pic.twitter.com/Qpn1wAcLYN — sagar (@_sagartweets) November 23, 2019

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis on becoming CM for the second time. Uddhav Thackeray can now keep clapping his hands.🤣😂 And loved the way in which the Maharashtra political drama ended. Completely Unexpected.💪💪 #MaharashtraPolitics — Upasana Singh (@upasanatigress) November 23, 2019

#MaharashtraPolitics

I can literally feel the sense of red wedding…or more likely, red shapathvidhi😀😂 pic.twitter.com/ARCwrexwiS — DPM Kulkarni (@DPMKulkarni) November 23, 2019

