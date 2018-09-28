Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday broke his silence on Sanatan Sanstha and its ideology. Devendra Fadnavis said alleged that the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government did not take a strict action against the Sanstha, however, it is his government which is making a watertight case against them.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday broke his silence on Sanatan Sanstha and its ideology. Devendra Fadnavis said alleged that the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government did not take a strict action against the Sanstha, however, it is his government which is making a watertight case against them. Criticising the previous Congress-led government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that UPA did not make a strong case against the Sanstha even when the first murder was committed when their (Congress) government was in the power.

Speaking about Sanatan Sanstha’s ideology, Devendra Fadnavis said that their ideology is just to indulge in violence. There can be no link with those people who have such ideology. If you talk about Hinduism, then it’s ideology is to remain tolerant. These people (Sanatan Sanstha) have no ideology because there ideology is violence.

However, the Sanatan Sanstha has always claimed that the ATS or other officials have never named it in the arms haul case.

Previously in August, speaking on the issue of banning proposal of Sanatan Sanstha, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Deepak Kesarkar said that Maharashtra had not initiated a new banning proposal but only added to the queries of the earlier one which may get lapsed. However, Kesarkar mentioned that the government can only consider for a fresh ban proposal after the ongoing investigations into the Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare murder cases get completed provided that the links between the accused and Sanatan Sanstha are established.

