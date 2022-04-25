Devendra Fadnavis joined MNS president Raj Thackeray in skipping the all-party meeting held by the Maharashtra government

Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, joined Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray in skipping the all-party meeting held by the Maharashtra government today (Monday).

Udhav Thackeray, the Maharashtra chief minister, was also absent from the meeting.

However, Home Minister Dilip Walse and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar convened a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House to review the state’s law and order situation in the wake of the loudspeaker controversy.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Anil Parab represented the Shiv Sena at the meeting, while Textile Minister Aslam Shaikh and MLA Nana Patole represented the Congress.

In the midst of the loudspeaker row, Home Minister Dilip Walse called for an all-party meeting on Sunday, after MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques until May 3, threatening that if the demand isn’t met, his party members will install loudspeakers to play “Hanuman Chalisa”.