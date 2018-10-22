Wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis on Monday apologised after facing criticism on social media for clicking a selfie dangerously when she was on board India's first cruise liner Angriya. However, she also stressed that she wasn't at a dangerous spot as there were 2 steps below her as well.

In the video, Amruta Fadnavis can be seen trying to click a selfie well outside the safety range of cruise Angria

In the video, Amruta Fadnavis can be seen trying to click a selfie well outside the safety range of cruise Angria. After the video went viral, people on social media were quick to point out how she overlooked safety, being the wife of the Chief Minister. Others pointed out the number of casualties that take place because of this selfie-taking the business.

Worth mentioning is that not only Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was there but Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also present on Angria.

#WATCH: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, being cautioned by security personnel onboard India's first domestic cruise Angria. She had crossed the safety range of the cruise ship. pic.twitter.com/YYc47gLkHd — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

Angria, India’s first domestic cruise, will operate on Mumbai Goa sea route. The Luxurious cruise has 6 bars, 2 restaurants, swimming pool, discotheque, a reading room and a spa. As per reports, it can accommodate 400 passengers along with 70 crew members. The journey will be 14-hour long and the cost per member will be from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the room category with breakfast, dinner and snacks thrown in.

WHY AMRUTA FADNAVIS TAKING SELFIE SUCH A BIG ISSUE?

According to a new study by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi more than 250 people have died while taking selfies in the last six years. The research came out after the group analyzed news reports of the 259 selfie-related deaths from October 2011 to November 2017.

Now, taking in account this scenario, wife of a chief minister of a state, who is supposed to protect netizens and inform the public of risks involved in these acts, when is seen publically endorsing such acts, the wrath of the all-time active social media becomes inevitable.

