On Saturday, BJP MP Vinay Katiyar stirred controversy by saying that Ram Janambhumi demands sacrifice from the Hindu community and devotees of Ram Mandir must be ready for the sacrifice. He also recalled the shootings ordered by then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on the karsevaks on December 6, 1992, and added that the Hindu community must get ready for a revolution. The following remarks came in after Katiyar returned from addressing a public rally in Ayodhya.

MP Vinay Katiyar said that even though he awaits a fair decision by the Supreme Court where the cases are being heard, he feels that the Ram Mandir land demands a sacrifice from a Hindu community

While the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir land dispute in Ayodhya is still said to be one of the biggest concerns of the Hindu community, a leader of the party advocating the fast-speed construction of Ram Mandir stirred a fresh controversy stating that the Ram Janambhumi seeks a sacrifice from a Hindu soul. Irking the religious sentiments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar said that even though he awaits a fair decision by the Supreme Court where the cases are being heard, he feels that the Ram Mandir land demands a sacrifice from a Hindu community. He further stated that the people belonging to Hindu religion must be ready to sacrifice their life when it is needed.

Recalling the shootings ordered by then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Vinay Katiyar said, “Ram Janabhumi is demanding another sacrifice, just like several karsevaks (volunteers) achieved martyrdom when Mulayam Singh ordered shooting on December 6, 1992. The Hindu community must get ready for another revolution.” In 1992, Mulayam, Singh Yadav, belonging to Samajwadi Party, had ordered shooting on the communal forces behind the demolition of Babri Masjid. During the shootings, at least 16 people had lost their lives in Ayodhya, UP.

The following remarks were made by the BJP MP after attending a rally in Ayodhya on Saturday. The following remarks by Vinay Katiyar came in just a few hours after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommending an ordinance on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In the letter written, Swamy said that the government can bring an ordinance on the ownership of the Ram Janambhoomi land. Following the ordinance, Swamy said that the government should pass the land to ’eminent body of religious leaders especially those versed in Agama Sastra, with a direction to build Ram temple’.

