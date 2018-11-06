The famous devotional singer Vinod Agrawal passed away at 63 in Nayati hospital of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh today. The 63-year-old singer was used to sing mostly hymns of Lord Krishna. According to the reports, he took his last breath today at around 4 am.

A family member of Vinod Agarwal had earlier confirmed about his critical and deteriorating health condition. The source had said that he was admitted to a private medical facility in Mathura after he complained of chest pain on Sunday. The 63-year-old has been put on a ventilator after some of the vital organs stopped working, a doctor said. The bhajan Samrat had done more than 1,500 live shows across the globe including Singapore, Italy, Britain, Switzerland, France, Germany, Canada, Ireland and Dubai.

Born in New Delhi in 1955, Agarwal is a popular bhajan singer for his imitable style of singing. He settled down in Vrindavan for his love for Lord Krishna. He has to his credit more than 1,500 live programmes across the country and has held shows in Singapore, Italy, Britain, Switzerland, France, Germany, Canada, Ireland and Dubai.

