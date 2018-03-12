The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an immediate grounding of 11 Airbus A-320 New engine option (Neo) fitted with PW1100 engines beyond serial number ESN 450. After DGCA's regulations, the IndiGo airlines have ascertained that none of these affected engines shall be operated by IndiGo.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an immediate grounding of 11 Airbus A-320 New engine option (Neo) fitted with PW1100 engines beyond serial number ESN 450. As per reports in a leading daily, out of these 11, eight planes are with IndiGo and three with GoAir that are fitted with a faulty type of Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines. The DGCA has ordered these airlines not to refit these engines which are spare with them in their inventory. According to the report, the move came hours after when an IndiGo aircraft took off from Ahmedabad for Lucknow on Monday and then had to make an emergency landing in Ahmadabad.

After DGCA’s regulations, the IndiGo airlines have ascertained that none of these affected engines shall be operated by IndiGo. The airlines have also apologised for the inconvenience caused to affected passengers and clarified that the affected passengers would be accommodated on other flights on our network. According to statement released by IndiGo, upon implementation of directive & necessary engine swaps, the airlines shall have three additional i.e. total of six A320neo aircraft on the ground. On February 9, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive which was immediately implemented and three A320neos in IndiGo fleet fitted with both the affected engines having the faulty engines were grounded.

A320nes fitted with PW1100 engines beyond ESN 450 have been grounded with immediate effect by DGCA. Indigo and Go Air asked not to refit these engines which are spare with them in their inventory. pic.twitter.com/ULCMR85gan — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

We are in receipt of communication from DGCA & we shall promptly comply with directions of DGCA. Upon implementation of directive & necessary engine swaps, IndiGo shall have three additional i.e total of six A320neo aircraft on ground: IndiGo Airlines — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

However, 11 other aircraft were allowed to operate as they were fitted with one affected engine having ESN 450 and beyond. In the press brief released last month, DGCA has listed three cases of an in-flight shutdown of A320neos fitted with one affected PW1100 engine that have been reported. These were: GoAir A-320 Neo (VT-WGB) after take-off from Leh on February 24; IndiGo A-320 Neo (VT-ITJ) after take-off from Mumbai on March 5 and IndiGo A-320 Neo (VT-ITA) after take-off from Ahmadabad on March 12.

