On Thursday morning, Congress president Rahul Gandhi survived a major scare when his chartered plane skidded off the runway at Hubli airport in Karnataka. The pilot of the plane is being quizzed while the aircraft is seized at the Hubli airbase. Congress has filed a complaint with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the aviation authorities have ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter soon after the accident.

According to reports, the plane slipped on the runway due to some technical problems with it. It is also being reported that before stepping on the plane, Rahul Gandhi had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to sources, the incident occurred on Thursday morning at around 11:30 AM when Rahul Gandhi’s plane which was flying from Delhi to Karnataka landed at the Hubli airport. While making the landing, the plane skidded off the runway. The onboard Congress president was unhurt in the accident.

The Congress president took to Twitter and wrote, “When in power, Yeddyurappa and Reddy Brothers looted Karnataka. Our Govt. brought them to justice. Now Mr Modi is trying to take 8 of them from jail, into the Vidhan Sabha. This is an insult to every honest citizen, to Karnataka and to the spirit of Basavanna.”

