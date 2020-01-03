DGP OP Singh says PFI behind violence in UP: DGP Singh said the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 25 PFI members for their involvement in anti-national activities so far.

DGP OP Singh says PFI behind violence in UP: Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh’s claim that Popular Front of India (PFI) was actively involved in the anti-CAA violence has bolstered Yogi Adityanath government’s claim to impose a ban on the controversial organisation. DGP Singh said the police have the digital footprint that PFI incited violence. Meerut SP (City) Akhilesh Narayan, who was caught on camera telling violent protesters to go to Pakistan, has also said that PFI played a key role to spread violence in the city.

DGP Singh said the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 25 PFI members for their involvement in anti-national activities so far. While the Ministry of Home Affairs is mulling a ban on the PFI, the Kerala-based organisation’s general secretary M Muhammed Ali Jinnah said the allegations were absurd and a face-saving act by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Rubbishing all allegations against the organisation, Anees Ahmed, national secretary of the PFI, said the organisation works around population-related issues focusing on gender equality, women empowerment and adolescents’ health and it has nothing to do with terrorism or anti-CAA violence.

On being questioned about SSP Gautambudhnagar’ letter that claims some senior police officials were involved in the transfer racket, Singh said they are looking into this whole matter, but this is gross violation of the service rules as the SSP is not authorised to speak to the media on the issue and IG Meerut is looking into the matter.

Keeping in view the allegations levelled against the PFI in Uttar Pradesh, the West Bengal Police have denied permission to the organisation for conducting a rally against the CAA and the NRC in the state’s Murshidabad district on January 5, 2020, reports said. The organisation had also invited Trinamool Congress MP of Murshidabad, Abu Taher Khan to attend the rally.

Earlier, Union Minister and BJP MP from Begusarai in Bihar Giriraj Singh said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is supporting the PFI.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App