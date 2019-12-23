Dhanwar Assembly Election Result 2019 Live: The 28-seat constituency has five candidates in the league of top contenders. Over 2.26 crores voters cast their votes for 81 MLAs. In the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP won 43 of the 81 seats.

The result for the Jharkhand Assembly Election will be out today as the counting for the 81-constituency state will be beginning at 8 am. BJP leader and CM Raghubar Das is contesting from Jamshedpur East which has been his bastion since 1995. The assembly elections were conducted in five phases from November 30 to December 20. Over 2.26 crores voters cast their votes for 81 MLAs. In the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP won 43 of the 81 seats.

Across 387 polling stations, a total of 63 per cent voter turn out was registered this time. The top 5 candidates include CPI (ML) (L)’s Raj Kumar, JVM’s Babulal Marandi, Lakshman P from BJP, Mohammad S from IND and Uday Kumar from JVD. The last election saw CPI (ML) (L)’s Raj Kumar winning with 50634 votes followed by JVM’s Babulal Ma who secured 39922 votes.

Here are the LIVE updates:

– Counting underway, JVM’s Babu Lal Marandi leads by 4696 votes, CPI(M)’s Raj Kumar Yadav’s follows with 1855 votes

