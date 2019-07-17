Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, through a letter, approached Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for convergence between Steel and Jal Shakti ministries to achieve Jal Jeevan Mission.

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and pitched to join hands for achieving the objectives of Jal Jeevan Mission.

In his letter, Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and said PM Modi has appealed to civil society to come together for Jan Shakti Se Jal Shakti campaign.

Pradhan added that the vision of Jal Jeevan Mission as outlined in Union Budget 2019 to ensure Har Ghar Jal to every rural household by 2024 and expressed his confidence in the leadership of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to achieve the goal.

Minister Pradhan outlined various properties of steel viz. corrosion resistance, greater life span, less replacement cost etc. which makes it an ideal material for transportation of potable as well as industrial water.

He also mentioned the spin-off benefit of the usage of steel in water sector in terms of reducing leakages and thus contamination, paving way for greater control over water-borne diseases.

Pradhan further said, Ministry of Steel is set to provide support to the noble mission of Har Ghar Jal and calls for convergence between Ministry of Steel and Ministry of Jal Shakti to ensure the mission is achieved within the slated time in mission mode.

