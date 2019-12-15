Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at CHEMCON 2019 said innovation cannot be achieved without having the courage to fail.

Minister of Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today attended the CHEMCON 2019, 72nd Annual Session of Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers at Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT), Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Pradhan said innovation cannot be achieved without having the courage to fail. We must move away from the culture of the status quo. Any economy cannot grow by leaps and bounds without the support of innovation driven by its scientific community. We are moving towards a knowledge-based economy. India will be at the center of global innovation. The shifts in the global economic landscape coupled with India’s vibrancy is making India, the hotspot of global growth.”

“We have ample intellectual capacity to solve our challenges. IITs are the pride of our country. They are breeding ground for academic excellence and offer immense opportunities. “, he further added.

Speaking about Industry 4.0, he said, “Industrial Revolution 4.0 presents an immense opportunity to India. We must own our failures, and become brave innovators.”

Speaking about entrepreneurship, he said, “Oil and gas PSUs have set up a fund of Rs. 300 Cr to support startups. I have even advised PSU companies to support innovation and entrepreneurship by employees.”

Appealing to the scientific community, he said, “We are a nation of aspirations. Our scientific community must contribute towards realizing aspirations of our youth.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App