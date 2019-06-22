Dharmendra Pradhan expresses India's oil price concern to Saudi Arabia as war clouds hover over Iran: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, in a telephonic conversation with Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources HE Dr Khalid Al-Falih, expressed his concern over rising oil price after tensions between the US and Iran.

Dharmendra Pradhan expresses India’s oil price concern to Saudi Arabia as war clouds hover over Iran: Almost a day after Brent oil jumped up to 6% following the speculations of a US military attack on Iran, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday discussed the situation with Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources HE Dr Khalid Al-Falih. In a telephonic conversation, Pradhan expressed concerns over the developments in the Strait of Hormuz that has affected the crude oil prices. The Indian Oil minister also discussed further strengthening cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector to enhance the strategic partnership that exists between India and Saudi Arabia.

The two ministers also discussed the recent geopolitical developments impacting crude oil prices. While conveying his concerns over rising crude oil prices, Pradhan sought the active role of Saudi Arabia within OPEC and in the OPEC Plus discussions for keeping oil prices at a reasonable level.

Pradhan has also spoken about Saudi Arabia’s interests in India’s energy sector to further bolster bilateral ties. He further gave a review of Saudi’s progress in its investments in India’s refining and petrochemical sectors. The two ministers then agreed to expedite the implementation of various initiatives to transform the hydrocarbon engagement from a buyer-seller one into a comprehensive one.

Brent oil was trading $65 a barrel after US President Donald Trump first ordered and then abruptly pulled back military strikes against Iran in retaliation for downing an American surveillance drone. The incident had escalated the tensions between the regions affecting the international market.

