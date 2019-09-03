Dharmendra Pradhan holds discussion with Trade Unions of steel industry, calls for collaborative efforts to balance performance and welfare of workmen: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan held discussions with trade union leaders of the steel sector.

Dharmendra Pradhan holds discussion with Trade Unions of steel industry, calls for collaborative efforts to balance performance and welfare of workmen: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan held discussions with trade union leaders of the steel sector. Meeting witnessed the exchange of positive and constructive dialogue towards strengthening participative culture in the steel industry.

The representative of trade unions discussed issues of labor welfare, manpower succession planning, skill development, safety, housing, ensuring age mix in labor, wage revision etc.



Trade union leaders thanked Pradhan and expressed their happiness at the minister’s outreach efforts towards workmen. Union Minister last month had visited SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant and mines in Jharkhand and had interacted with the employees.

Minister called for collaborative efforts of management and workmen towards achieving high performance while balancing workmen’s interests. Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said all the payments made to permanent workmen as well as contract workmen must be through digital means to ensure transparency.

Minister further added that civic amenities at townships must match those of a smart city. Pradhan also said that medical facilities being provided by SAIL will continue and will be modernized. He also added that enhancing cost-efficiency and labour welfare are not mutually exclusive goals and will be pursued simultaneously.

