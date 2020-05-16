Minister of Petroleum and Natural gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan today, held a video conference with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. More than 1500 people were presenting the video conference which included beneficiaries of PMUY and District Nodal Officers of oil marketing companies from across the country

Pradhan said that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a visionary program conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has proved to be a vehicle for social change. PMUY which completed four years on 1st May 2020 has benefited more than eight crore families in the country and improved the lives of millions of women.

Today, we are in a challenging time. Almost all countries of the world in the world are fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic. In these challenging times, Prime Minister thought of providing free refills to PMUY beneficiaries. 6 crore 28 lakh free Ujjwala refills during the lockdown period have been delivered and an amount of Rs. 8432 Cr have been transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts. This has provided much-needed relief in these challenging times. Minister Pradhan also lauded the beneficiaries for following all guidelines, ensuring safety precautions, downloading and using the Arogya Setu app, wearing homemade masks, and making others aware.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh worker with family misses route home from Andhra, police guide him back

Minister said that we have worked on the paradigm of “Jaan hai to Jahaan hai” to protect the lives of our citizens. Time has come to slowly resume regular activities while following all safety guidelines. An economic package of Rs.20 lakh crore has been announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, details of which are being announced by Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.Minister also talked about Prime Minister’s call for “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and appealed to all to contribute to making India self-reliant in their own ways.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App