Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated first-ever National Skill Training Institute’s Mancheswar Campus. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh and Union Cabinet Minister, Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram were also present at the inauguration ceremony of the event.

Amidst the pending construction of permanent campus, NSTI Bhubaneswar has hired 20000 sq. ft. space in Dharmapada Building of National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) at Mancheswar Bhubaneswar. Earlier, MSDE had announced the inauguration of the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) in Barang, Bhubaneswar on July 16, 2018.

The new institute is equipped with the state-of-the-art facility in order to train the candidates with different skill development courses. The system present at the new institute will help trainers and assessors along with training of candidates in new age courses catering to the needs of the industry, designed keeping in mind the youth of the institutes’ catchment areas. National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) which will function under Directorate General of Training (DGT), will include following training activities like:

Trainers Training (Long term/Short term)

Refresher Training (Long term/Short term)

Re-skilling/ Up skilling courses

Certificate courses and Common Facility Centre (CFS)

The inauguration was followed by the commencement of Systems, Applications and Products (SAP) Master Trainers Programme in which instructors from other NSTIs of India participated. The aim is to create future ready workforce through providing access to the knowledge of innovative enterprise IT solutions.

SAP India and the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Skill Development on Enterprise Software and Data Sciences on 16th July during the foundation laying ceremony of the National Skill Training Institute in presence of the minister. The joint program between Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and SAP is planned on following broad pillars:

Training on enterprise software: SAP will train a pool of trainers at NSTI Bhubaneswar on Business One enterprise software. After the master training, NSTI Bhubaneswar trainers will run these programs autonomously for youth. This will provide exposure on Enterprise software to youth and help in enhancing their employability. SAP Business One is an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software that allows small and medium sized enterprises to manage their entire business – from accounting and financials, purchasing, inventory, sales and customer relationships, and project management, to operations and human resources.

Training on Data Sciences: SAP will conduct a special training on Data Sciences for the participants/faculty at NSTI.

The courses proposed to be introduced from October 2018 are:

1. SAP software training 2. IOT Technician (Smart City) 3. IOT Technician (Smart Healthcare) 4. IOT Technician (Smart Agriculture)

The first training program is being started today, with a one week master trainer training on Data Sciences for trainers and faculty members from ITIs across the country. This will be followed up by one month training on Enterprise Software (SAP Business One), thereby creating a trainer pool on data sciences and enterprise software in the country. After the master training, the ITI trainers will be able to run these programs autonomously at NSTI and ITIs for youth. This training will help ITIs in augmentation of their existing training material through addition on modules on enterprise software and data sciences, which will provide exposure on emerging technologies to youth and help in enhancing their employability.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Revitalizing the existing training infrastructure and developing new institutions in unserved areas, with focus that these institutions continue to provide relevant and employable skills to our youth, has been one of the main driving forces in our Skill Development efforts. Setting up of this NSTI in Bhubaneswar, is yet another step to empower the youth of the State and make them job ready. This would also help us address the issue of migration.”

Dharmendra Pradhan also inaugurated the Bhubaneswar office of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) which will support the recently introduced nation-wide counselling campaign of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The campaign will be implemented by the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK) at the field level. Each PMKK will have counsellors who will introduce the youth to the skill ecosystem and counsel them on their path to growth basis their education, interest and aptitude.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra Pradhan had addressed the National Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe(SC-ST) Hub Regional Conclave in Bhubaneswar. In his address, he talked about the importance of MSMEs in the economy and spelled out various efforts taken by this Government to ensure growth of MSMEs in the country. He also said that the Government is committed to the welfare of the disadvantaged. He stressed on the need to create local employment opportunities in Odisha and cited the case of a Divyang girl Gauri Gouda of Hinjilikatu in Ganjam district who was trained in Odisha but had to go to Tamil Nadu for employment. He said that Odisha’s development and creation of job opportunities for youth is not a political issue, but a collective responsibility and appealed to the State Government to set politics aside and augment efforts being taken by the Central Govt. to create employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha.

